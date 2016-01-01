Dr. Madhusudhan Sanaka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanaka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhusudhan Sanaka, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Madhusudhan Sanaka, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Metrohealth Med Center|Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology
- Cleveland Clinic
