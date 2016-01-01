Dr. Haque accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madiha Haque, MD
Dr. Madiha Haque, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kennewick, WA.
Trios Care Center At Southridge (6th Floor Clinic)3730 Plaza Way Fl 4, Kennewick, WA 99338 Directions (509) 221-6450
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
- Lourdes Medical Center
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1467974170
- Internal Medicine
