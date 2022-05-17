See All Allergists & Immunologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Maeve O Connor, MD

Allergy
4.6 (217)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Maeve O Connor, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Allergy, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Pineville, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. O Connor works at Allergy Asthma & Immunology Relief in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Asthma & Immunology Relief
    1523 Elizabeth Ave Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 369-3701
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:45pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:45pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:45pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:45pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:45pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Allergy Asthma & Immunology Relief
    8810 Blakeney Professional Dr Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 369-3695
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:45pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:45pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:45pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:45pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Atrium Health Pineville
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hives
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Hives
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy

Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adult Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergen Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Encephalomyelitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Irritability Syndrome Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Seminal Vulvovaginitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Tension Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Antibiotic Infusion Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Infusion Pump Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Asthma Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lung Spirometry Chevron Icon
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
PANDAS Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat PANDAS
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 217 ratings
    Patient Ratings (217)
    5 Star
    (186)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (19)
    About Dr. Maeve O Connor, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114956752
    • 1114956752
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Jewish Med and Res Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Texas
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Texas|University Of Tx Houston
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    • Allergy & Immunology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

