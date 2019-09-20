Dr. Magdy Elsakr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elsakr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdy Elsakr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Magdy Elsakr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med Alexandria U and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Memorial Medical Center and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Elsakr works at
Locations
1
Modesto Gastroenterology Medical Corporation2336 Sylvan Ave Ste A, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 338-0292Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- Memorial Medical Center
- Stanislaus Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional
About Dr. Magdy Elsakr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1184676785
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- Fac Med Alexandria U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elsakr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elsakr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elsakr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Elsakr has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Liver Damage from Alcohol, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elsakr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elsakr speaks Arabic and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Elsakr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elsakr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elsakr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elsakr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.