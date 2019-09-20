Overview

Dr. Magdy Elsakr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med Alexandria U and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Memorial Medical Center and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Elsakr works at Modesto Gastroenterology Medical Corporation in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Liver Damage from Alcohol, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.