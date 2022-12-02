Overview of Dr. Magdy Nasra, MD

Dr. Magdy Nasra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Nasra works at Magdy A Nasra MD in Holmdel, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

