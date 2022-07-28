See All Pediatricians in West Melbourne, FL
Dr. Maged Farid, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Maged Farid, MD

Dr. Maged Farid, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Melbourne, FL. They graduated from AL ARAB MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Melbourne Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Farid works at Florida Pediatric Group in West Melbourne, FL with other offices in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Farid's Office Locations

    Florida Pediatric Group
    250 S Wickham Rd, West Melbourne, FL 32904 (321) 752-5210
    Florida Pediatric Group
    25 Silver Palm Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 (321) 752-5210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Melbourne Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Fever
Balanoposthitis
Diabetes Counseling
Fever
Balanoposthitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Counseling
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Balanoposthitis
Abdominal Pain
Abscess
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
  View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Burn Injuries
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Bronchitis-Like Cough
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Colic
  View other providers who treat Colic
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diaper Rash
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Enteritis
Fever-Induced Seizure
Folliculitis
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Head Lice
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hidradenitis
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Indigestion
Infant Care
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
  View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
  View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neonatal Care
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
  View other providers who treat Pinworm
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Sunburn
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Swimmer's Ear
Swine Flu
Thrush
  View other providers who treat Thrush
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 28, 2022
    Dr Farid has taken care of my children since we moved to Melbourne. When my son was 28 days old and required surgery his compassion for me in the moment he told me was immeasurable. Every step of the way he has guided us and truly cared about my children and their health. My daughter is 19 and hopes she never has to change doctors.
    About Dr. Maged Farid, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780758771
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UMDNJ Rutgers
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Peter'S Med Ctr, Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook, Pediatrics
    Residency
    Internship
    • Garyoonis Med Sch
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • AL ARAB MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maged Farid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farid accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Farid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Farid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

