Overview of Dr. Maged Hanna, MD

Dr. Maged Hanna, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH.



Dr. Hanna works at The University Of Toledo in Toledo, OH with other offices in Hillsdale, MI and Bryan, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.