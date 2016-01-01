See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Greenville, SC
Dr. Maggie Attia, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
5 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Maggie Attia, MD

Dr. Maggie Attia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Attia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2 Innovation Dr, Greenville, SC 29607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 295-1750
  2. 2
    Foot & Ankle Centers of Middle Tennessee Inc.
    4230 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 255-2115

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Maggie Attia, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 5 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326435538
    Education & Certifications

    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Attia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Attia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Attia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Attia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

