Dr. Attia accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maggie Attia, MD
Overview of Dr. Maggie Attia, MD
Dr. Maggie Attia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Attia's Office Locations
- 1 2 Innovation Dr, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 295-1750
Foot & Ankle Centers of Middle Tennessee Inc.4230 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (629) 255-2115
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maggie Attia, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1326435538
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
