Dr. Mahbod Paya, MD
Overview
Dr. Mahbod Paya, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of California Medical Center
Dr. Paya works at
Locations
Mahbod Paya, MD7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 170, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 459-5686
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mahbod Paya, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1316098841
Education & Certifications
- University of California Medical Center
- Martin Luther King - Drew Medical Center|Martin Luther King-Drew Medical Center
- General Surgery
