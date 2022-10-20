Overview

Dr. Mai Brooks, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Harvard University and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Adventist Health Simi Valley.



Dr. Brooks works at Valley Surgical Associates in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Breast Reconstruction and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.