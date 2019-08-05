Dr. Mahdi Basha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahdi Basha, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mahdi Basha, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.
Dr. Norbert Czajkowski1000 PINE GROVE AVE, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 982-3200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Eye Care Center28001 Schoenherr Rd Ste 2, Warren, MI 48088 Directions (586) 756-5060Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Michigan Outpatient Surgery Center33080 Utica Rd, Fraser, MI 48026 Directions (586) 296-7250Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
Dr Basha did my mother’s cataract surgery. He took the time during her consultation to go over options and what to do and not to do after surgery. The surgery went fine. Although we were at surgery center for a couple hours the day of surgery. All and all excellent staff and doctors but we had wait. But he was worth it.
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1396900379
- Ochsner Medical Center/ Lsu Eye Center
- Lake Erie College
- Oakwood Hospital
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
