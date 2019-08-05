Overview of Dr. Mahdi Basha, MD

Dr. Mahdi Basha, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Basha works at Eye Care Center of Port Huron in Port Huron, MI with other offices in Warren, MI and Fraser, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Ocular Hypertension and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.