Dr. Mahesh Bagwe, MD
Overview of Dr. Mahesh Bagwe, MD
Dr. Mahesh Bagwe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Bagwe works at
Dr. Bagwe's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Center of St Louisthe14825 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 336-2555
-
2
South County Location12348 Old Tesson Rd Ste 270, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 336-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This is hands down the right Dr. for you. He is amazing at what he does and actually cares about his patients. If i could give him more than five stars I absolutely would. He does surgical procedures that not many do. His staff is pretty amazing as well.
About Dr. Mahesh Bagwe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1437109550
Education & Certifications
- Center For Orthopedic Care, Inc.
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University Of Ilinois At Chicago
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Washington University, St Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bagwe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bagwe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bagwe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bagwe has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bagwe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagwe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagwe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagwe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagwe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.