Dr. Bhaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahesh Bhaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mahesh Bhaya, MD
Dr. Mahesh Bhaya, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Barisal Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Dr. Bhaya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bhaya's Office Locations
-
1
Connecticut Ear Nose Throat21 W Main St Fl 3, Waterbury, CT 06702 Directions (203) 574-3777
- 2 21 W Main Street 1 Exchange Pl, Waterbury, CT 06702 Directions (203) 574-3777
- 3 1 Pomperaug Office Park Ste 204, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 264-2909
-
4
Waterbury Hospital64 Robbins St, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 785-4126
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhaya?
My family has been a patient of Dr. Bhaya for over 20 years. My son Alex with Down Syndrome had several surgery's because of many ear infections. He was kind and patient and he still see's Dr. today. I found out I had a significant hearing loss the last 5 years and again. He treated me and can't recommend Dr. Bhaya enough. His staff is wonderful too.
About Dr. Mahesh Bhaya, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1649211038
Education & Certifications
- Barisal Medical College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhaya works at
Dr. Bhaya has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhaya speaks Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhaya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.