Overview

Dr. Mahesh Krishnaiah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Krishnaiah works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.