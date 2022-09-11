Dr. Chaudhri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahipal Chaudhri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mahipal Chaudhri, MD
Dr. Mahipal Chaudhri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Chaudhri works at
Dr. Chaudhri's Office Locations
1
New York Medical Behavioral Health PC890 Westfall Rd Ste B, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 442-6960
2
Bruce V. Figuered Ph.d. A Professionalpsychology Corp.8770 Cuyamaca St Ste 4, Santee, CA 92071 Directions (619) 596-9890
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It took me a while to find a provider that made me feel comfortable and welcome! Mahipal Chauhdri, MD is compassionate, empathetic, easy to talk to and very caring. Hands-down the most effective and efficient doctor visits I’ve had (a patient for 8years) No matter where he goes I will follow. He gives the best advice. Mahipal Chauhdri, MD really strives to give the best care possible to each of her patients. Will definitely recommend him as your psychiatrist.
About Dr. Mahipal Chaudhri, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1982799490
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhri works at
Dr. Chaudhri has seen patients for Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.