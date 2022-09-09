Overview of Dr. Mahmoud Mohamed, MD

Dr. Mahmoud Mohamed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Mohamed works at Comprehensive Neurology & Headache in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.