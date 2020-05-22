Dr. Mahmudul Haque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahmudul Haque, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mahmudul Haque, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center and Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Haque works at
Locations
1
Global Anesthesia Service LLC3340 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 682-3239
2
Digestive Diseases Care for ALL LLC508 E GARDEN ST, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 802-1111
3
Digestive Diseases Care for ALL LLC145 AVENUE G SW, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 802-1111
4
Lake Wales Clinic Corp2250 Osprey Blvd Ste 103, Bartow, FL 33830 Directions (863) 299-4551
Hospital Affiliations
- Bartow Regional Medical Center
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I like the staff in this office especially Brenda. She really radiates professionalism when working/helping me and my husband. Dr. Haque has seen us for 4 years now and is a great physician but I feel he needs to communicate more with the patients. I didn't feel like my concerns were concerning to him. He had his back to me the whole time I was in his office and I know he heard that I was talking but not listening to what I was saying...as he did not respond. But overall we have always been treated well.
About Dr. Mahmudul Haque, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1699987800
Education & Certifications
- Med College Virginia Hospitals
- Provident Hospital
- Providence Hospital
- Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haque has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haque accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haque works at
Dr. Haque has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haque on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Haque. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haque.
