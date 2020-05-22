See All Gastroenterologists in Lakeland, FL
Dr. Mahmudul Haque, MD

Gastroenterology
2.8 (38)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mahmudul Haque, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center and Winter Haven Hospital.

Dr. Haque works at Surgery Ctr-Lakeland Hills Blvd in Lakeland, FL with other offices in Winter Haven, FL and Bartow, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Global Anesthesia Service LLC
    3340 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 682-3239
  2. 2
    Digestive Diseases Care for ALL LLC
    508 E GARDEN ST, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 802-1111
  3. 3
    Digestive Diseases Care for ALL LLC
    145 AVENUE G SW, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 802-1111
  4. 4
    Lake Wales Clinic Corp
    2250 Osprey Blvd Ste 103, Bartow, FL 33830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 299-4551

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bartow Regional Medical Center
  • Winter Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hemorrhoids
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hemorrhoids

Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis D Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    May 22, 2020
    I like the staff in this office especially Brenda. She really radiates professionalism when working/helping me and my husband. Dr. Haque has seen us for 4 years now and is a great physician but I feel he needs to communicate more with the patients. I didn't feel like my concerns were concerning to him. He had his back to me the whole time I was in his office and I know he heard that I was talking but not listening to what I was saying...as he did not respond. But overall we have always been treated well.
    Jenny — May 22, 2020
    About Dr. Mahmudul Haque, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699987800
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med College Virginia Hospitals
    Residency
    • Provident Hospital
    Internship
    • Providence Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.