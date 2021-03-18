Overview of Dr. Mahsa Esfahani, MD

Dr. Mahsa Esfahani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Esfahani works at Mahsa Esfahani, MD in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.