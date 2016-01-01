See All Cardiologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Majd Kobitary, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Majd Kobitary, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Kobitary works at Colorado Pulmonary Associates in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Colorado Pulmonary Associates
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3100, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0024
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center

Partial Lung Collapse
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Acidosis
Partial Lung Collapse
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Acidosis

Partial Lung Collapse
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Pneumonia
Acute Bronchitis
Alkalosis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchoscopy
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Pleural Effusion
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Secondary Malignancies
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Swine Flu
Thoracentesis
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Barrett's Esophagus
Biliary Atresia
Bone Cancer
Brain Injury
Breast Cancer
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bronchospasm
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Fistula
Esophageal Varices
Gastric Ulcer
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Cancer
Megacolon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Pyloric Stenosis
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Rheumatoid Lung Disease
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sarcoidosis
Sleep Study
Systemic Sclerosis
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Viral Infection
Vulvar Cancer
    About Dr. Majd Kobitary, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649235748
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Francis Hospital - Evanston
    Residency
    Internship
    • Al Razi Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Damascus
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

