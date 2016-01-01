Overview of Dr. Makesha Miggins, MD

Dr. Makesha Miggins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIATION THERAPY TECHNOLOGY.



Dr. Miggins works at MD Anderson in Sugar Land in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.