Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malapuram Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Malapuram Reddy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Huntsville, AL.
Huntsville Hospital101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-9889MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hh Physicians Network201 Sivley Rd SW Ste 440, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-0780
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is friendly and really listens. Dr. Reddy is knowledgeable about modern treatments in her area of expertise. I am very fortunate to have her as an endocrinologist.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1043634991
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.