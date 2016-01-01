Overview of Dr. Malik McKany, MD

Dr. Malik McKany, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine.



Dr. McKany works at MALIK E MC KANY, MD in Pontiac, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.