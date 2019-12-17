Overview of Dr. Malvina Fulman, MD

Dr. Malvina Fulman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tbilisi Med Inst and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Fulman works at Queens Medical Associates in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.