Dr. Mamerhi Okor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mamerhi Okor, MD
Overview of Dr. Mamerhi Okor, MD
Dr. Mamerhi Okor, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Okor works at
Dr. Okor's Office Locations
-
1
Jeri Yvonne Movement Disorders Neurology Inc.2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-9999Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Limited To University Employee Official1530 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 996-7356
-
3
Uab Neurosurgery510 20th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-7170
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Okor?
I had a badly herniated disc in 2016. Dr. Okor operated with minimally invasive surgery. I fully recovered with no complications and have been 100% ever since. I highly recommend Dr. Okor.
About Dr. Mamerhi Okor, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1205044005
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okor works at
Dr. Okor has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Broken Neck and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Okor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.