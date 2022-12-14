Dr. Mamie Bowers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mamie Bowers, MD
Dr. Mamie Bowers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
All Women's Healthcare1100 Wescott Dr Ste 105, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 788-6469
Hillsborough Women's Health3461 Us Highway 22, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 707-1117
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Bowers is very professional, relatable, caring and kind. I feel fortunate to have her as one of my physicians.
About Dr. Mamie Bowers, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Hartford Hospital
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Wellesley College
Dr. Bowers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowers has seen patients for Osteopenia, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.