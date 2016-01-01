Overview of Dr. Man Chan, MD

Dr. Man Chan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Chan works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.