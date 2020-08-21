See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Providence, RI
Dr. Man Chang, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (14)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Man Chang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from University of Connecticut Health Center and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Chang works at Diabetes & Endocrinology Assc Inc in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Thyroid, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Diabetes & Endocrinology Assc Inc
    100 Highland Ave Ste 203, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 751-6179

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital
  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • South County Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 21, 2020
    My experience with Dr. Chang, and all his staff, was absolutely wonderful! The office staff, lab technicians, medical assistants/nurses and Dr. Chang himself all made me feel very welcome, comfortable and provided me with expert care. I’m so very happy to have switched Endocrinologists, and give a special shout out to Samantha, who always takes care of whatever I need. I also thank my twin brother, and a very close friend, for referring him to me. Pauline Gousie/Rehoboth, MA
    Pauline Gousie/Rehoboth, MA — Aug 21, 2020
    About Dr. Man Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346442563
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Connecticut Health Center
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang works at Diabetes & Endocrinology Assc Inc in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Chang’s profile.

    Dr. Chang has seen patients for Abnormal Thyroid, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

