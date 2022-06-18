Overview of Dr. Man Le, MD

Dr. Man Le, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Le works at Physician Partners of America in Wellington, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.