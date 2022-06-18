Dr. Man Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Man Le, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Man Le, MD
Dr. Man Le, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le's Office Locations
Physician Partners of America: 1397 Medical Park Blvd1397 Medical Park Blvd Ste 460, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 778-8203Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Physician Partners of America: 10301 Hagen Ranch Road10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste B270, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 778-8202
Physician Partners of America: 6910 S. Dixie Hwy6910 S Dixie Hwy Ste 102, West Palm Beach, FL 33405 Directions (561) 983-6689
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Le was respectful compassionate and helpful I been having sever pain for over 25 years 3 surgeries epidurals and nerve blocks to name a few. I didn’t expect my pain to be gone after one visit but it sure helps to know that dr Le is here to to help me make my life more enjoyable for me my children and grandchildren. Thank you Dr Le
About Dr. Man Le, MD
- Pain Management
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Georgetown University
- Baylor University
- Duke University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
