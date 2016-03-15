See All Ophthalmologists in Concord, MA
Dr. Mandi Kunen, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (7)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mandi Kunen, MD

Dr. Mandi Kunen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine.

Dr. Kunen works at Lexington Eye Associates in Concord, MA with other offices in Lexington, MA, Westford, MA and Sudbury, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kunen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lexington Eye Associates Inc
    300 Baker Ave Ste 210, Concord, MA 01742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 369-1310
  2. 2
    Lexington Eye Associates Inc
    21 Worthen Rd, Lexington, MA 02421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 862-1620
  3. 3
    Westford Valley Eye Care Inc
    160 Littleton Rd, Westford, MA 01886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 589-9919
  4. 4
    Lexington Eye Associates - Optical
    534 Boston Post Rd, Sudbury, MA 01776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 676-6220

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
B-Scan Ultrasound
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
B-Scan Ultrasound

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
B-Scan Ultrasound
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diplopia
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Migraine
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Anisocoria
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Color Blindness
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Coreoplasty
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Esotropia
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm
Eyelid Surgery
Farsightedness
Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hypotony of Eye
Hypotropia
Keratitis
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Monofixation Syndrome
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinguecula
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Solar Retinopathy
Trichiasis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan
    Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mandi Kunen, MD

    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1902889207
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Harvard University / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mandi Kunen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kunen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kunen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kunen has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

