Dr. Mandi Kunen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine.



Dr. Kunen works at Lexington Eye Associates in Concord, MA with other offices in Lexington, MA, Westford, MA and Sudbury, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.