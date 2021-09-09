Dr. Peng has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandy Peng, MD
Dr. Mandy Peng, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO.
Dr. Peng's Office Locations
- 1 1635 Aurora Ct Ste F750, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-3400
University of Colorado Medicine11 S Adams St, Denver, CO 80209 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Always fabulous. She is so engaged, good listener, "bubbly," knowledgeable & never makes you feel rushed
- 1205254661
Education & Certifications
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
