Overview of Dr. Maneesh Bawa, MD

Dr. Maneesh Bawa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bawa works at La Jolla - Regents Park Office in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.