Dr. Manfred Pyka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Pyka works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Winfield, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL and Bloomingdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.