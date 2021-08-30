Dr. Mangaraju Chakka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chakka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mangaraju Chakka, MD
Overview
Dr. Mangaraju Chakka, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Chakka works at
Locations
-
1
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Hot Springs200 Heartcenter Ln, Hot Springs, AR 71913 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
CHI St. Vincent Cardiovascular Surgery Clinic - Little Rock - Kanis10100 Kanis Rd Ste 200, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chakka?
Dr Chakka and his staff are remarkable. He has been my electro cardiologist for last 15 years, and they have always been quickly available and responsive!
About Dr. Mangaraju Chakka, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- Male
- 1104862200
Education & Certifications
- Krannert Institute Cardiol|Krannert Institute of Cardiology
- Columbia Presby Med Center Columbia University
- Columbia-Presbyn Med Ctr
- New York University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chakka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chakka accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chakka using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chakka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chakka works at
Dr. Chakka has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chakka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chakka speaks Telugu.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chakka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chakka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chakka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chakka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.