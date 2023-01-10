Overview of Dr. Mani Nezhad, MD

Dr. Mani Nezhad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.



Dr. Nezhad works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.