Dr. Nezhad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mani Nezhad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mani Nezhad, MD
Dr. Mani Nezhad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.
Dr. Nezhad works at
Dr. Nezhad's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group1700 N Rose Ave Ste 470, Oxnard, CA 93030 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Dignity Health Medical Group64 E Daily Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nezhad?
I was so relieved to get a diagnosis confirmed (second opinion) by Dr Nezhad. Sunct is a rare condition and he was familiar with it. He prescribe a powerful medication for me. I felt less afraid of my condition, and at last, hopeful! I have suffered with excruciating headaches for over two years, nearly everyday. I cannot thank Dr Mani Nezhad enough. He is the best!
About Dr. Mani Nezhad, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- Male
- 1669716387
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurocritical Care, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nezhad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nezhad using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nezhad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nezhad works at
Dr. Nezhad has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nezhad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nezhad speaks Persian and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Nezhad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nezhad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nezhad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nezhad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.