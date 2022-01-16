Dr. Manish Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manish Sharma, MD
Dr. Manish Sharma, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albert Lea, MN. They graduated from Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, India and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin and Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
1
Mayo Clinic Health System - Albert Lea404 W Fountain St, Albert Lea, MN 56007 Directions (507) 417-8341Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato1025 Marsh St, Mankato, MN 56001 Directions (507) 417-8342Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Mayo Clinic Health System - New Prague301 2nd St NE, New Prague, MN 56071 Directions (952) 392-0837Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sharma explained why he recommended not to operate on my spine. I understood and agreed with him. He realized there is a problem in my hip and sent me to orthopedics and now I have a diagnosis for that. He noted my right hand is wasting from carpal tunnel and did surgery. Great outcome. I've been waiting for a doctor to fix carpal tunnel because I've had trouble for years. He finally addressed the issue and my right hand is better. Believe me other patients, push your doctor to address your health concerns or problems. Don't let it go. His nurses and office staff are great as well. I send a message and get an answer promptly.
About Dr. Manish Sharma, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
- 1134421282
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Fellowship, Peripheral Nerve Surgery, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN|Research Fellowship, Gamma Knife Radiosurgery, University of Pittsburg Medical Center, Pittsburg, PA
- Neurosurgery, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, India|Surgery, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, India
- Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, India
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin
- Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato
