Overview of Dr. Manish Sharma, MD

Dr. Manish Sharma, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albert Lea, MN. They graduated from Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, India and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin and Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato.



Dr. Sharma works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Albert Lea in Albert Lea, MN with other offices in Mankato, MN and New Prague, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.