Dr. Manjunath Vadmal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manjunath Vadmal, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Vadmal works at
Locations
-
1
Skin & Beauty Center (SBC)2720 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 842-8000
-
2
Skin & Beauty Center191 S Buena Vista St Ste 475, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 842-8000
-
3
Los Angeles Office6221 Wilshire Blvd Ste 101, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 857-0777
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vadmal has a very gentle approach. He is also very knowledgeable and I always feel like I’m in good hands.
About Dr. Manjunath Vadmal, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Kannada
- 1043228083
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Med Mntl Health Center|NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|North Shore University Hospital|Oh State University Hospital|University Of S Ca/lac And Usc
- Mysore Medical College
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology, Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vadmal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vadmal works at
Dr. Vadmal speaks Hindi and Kannada.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Vadmal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vadmal.
