Dr. Manolis Tsatsas, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Manolis Tsatsas, MD

Dr. Manolis Tsatsas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital Center.

Dr. Tsatsas works at Northwell Health Florina Rusi Marke Comprehensive Breast Center in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tsatsas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Florina Rusi Marke Comprehensive Breast Center
    256 Mason Ave Bldg B, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 719-9380

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital
  • Elmhurst Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Manolis Tsatsas, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1790730026
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Mt Sinai School Of Med|SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
Residency
Medical Education
  • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Manolis Tsatsas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsatsas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tsatsas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tsatsas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tsatsas works at Northwell Health Florina Rusi Marke Comprehensive Breast Center in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tsatsas’s profile.

Dr. Tsatsas has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsatsas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsatsas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsatsas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsatsas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsatsas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

