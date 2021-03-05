See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Manouchehr Refaeian, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Manouchehr Refaeian, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.9 (16)
Map Pin Small El Paso, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Manouchehr Refaeian, MD

Dr. Manouchehr Refaeian, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center.

Dr. Refaeian works at Eastside Rehabilitation and Pain Clinic in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Refaeian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eastside Rehabilitation and Pain Clinic
    10412 Vista del Sol Dr Ste 1B, El Paso, TX 79925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 900-8789

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Del Sol Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Refaeian?

    Mar 05, 2021
    The doctor is very caring and has helped me control my pain with epidural injections and medication. I would surely recommend him to family and friends.
    John Dunn — Mar 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Manouchehr Refaeian, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Manouchehr Refaeian, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Refaeian to family and friends

    Dr. Refaeian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Refaeian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Manouchehr Refaeian, MD.

    About Dr. Manouchehr Refaeian, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689632945
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Health and Science Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Texas Health and Science Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Science Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manouchehr Refaeian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Refaeian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Refaeian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Refaeian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Refaeian works at Eastside Rehabilitation and Pain Clinic in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Refaeian’s profile.

    Dr. Refaeian has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Refaeian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Refaeian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Refaeian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Refaeian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Refaeian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Manouchehr Refaeian, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.