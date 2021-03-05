Dr. Manouchehr Refaeian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Refaeian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manouchehr Refaeian, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center.
Dr. Refaeian's Office Locations
Eastside Rehabilitation and Pain Clinic10412 Vista del Sol Dr Ste 1B, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 900-8789
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor is very caring and has helped me control my pain with epidural injections and medication. I would surely recommend him to family and friends.
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health and Science Center
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Refaeian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Refaeian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Refaeian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Refaeian has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Refaeian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Refaeian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Refaeian.
