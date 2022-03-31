Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mantu Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mantu Gupta, MD
Dr. Mantu Gupta, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai West and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Urology Associates625 Madison Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10022 DirectionsWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Gupta is a great doctor he safe my kidney I was born with one kidney he took the time to explain everything he’s amazing doctor
About Dr. Mantu Gupta, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1114981370
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- University of California San Francisco Medical Center
- University Of California-San Francisco
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.