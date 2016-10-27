See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD

Internal Medicine
3.2 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD

Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

Dr. Gonzalez works at Smetzalez Medical Mgmt. Inc. in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Smetzalez Medical Mgmt. Inc.
    2295 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 (954) 893-7654

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 27, 2016
    Couldn't ask for a better doctor
    Coral Gables, FL — Oct 27, 2016
    About Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD

    Internal Medicine
    English, Spanish
    1497740112
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez works at Smetzalez Medical Mgmt. Inc. in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalez’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

