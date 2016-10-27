Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD
Overview of Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
-
1
Smetzalez Medical Mgmt. Inc.2295 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 893-7654
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzalez?
Couldn't ask for a better doctor
About Dr. Manuel Gonzalez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1497740112
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.