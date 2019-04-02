Dr. Manuel Perez-Izquerio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez-Izquerio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Perez-Izquerio, MD
Dr. Manuel Perez-Izquerio, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
AdventHealth Medical Group Vascular Surgery at Orlando2415 N Orange Ave Ste 302, Orlando, FL 32804 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
He saved my husband's Life, largest aaa and illiac artery issues the practice has seen! They are fabulous! My husband had Endo vascular repair and then a fem-fem bypass, after illiac artery occluded. So they are best in my heart!
- Vascular Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1942288808
- Newark Beth Israel
- Orlando Reg Med Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center|Mt Sinai
- Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine
Dr. Perez-Izquerio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez-Izquerio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez-Izquerio has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez-Izquerio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perez-Izquerio speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez-Izquerio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez-Izquerio.
