Overview of Dr. Manuel Suarez Barcelo, MD

Dr. Manuel Suarez Barcelo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Suarez Barcelo works at Partners of Internal Medicine, PA in North Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.