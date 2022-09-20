Dr. Manuel Vargas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vargas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Vargas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manuel Vargas, MD
Dr. Manuel Vargas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from U Autonoma de Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Dr. Vargas works at
Dr. Vargas' Office Locations
-
1
Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Ochsner Health Center - O'Neal16777 Medical Center Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 754-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vargas?
Dr Vargas listens, explains carefully and fully, is empathetic and caring. Spends as much time as neccessary so that O can understand everything related to my care. His staff are thorough, complete, and caring.
About Dr. Manuel Vargas, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1366838948
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, LA
- Brooklyn Hospital Center; Affiliate of The Mount Sinai Hospital
- U Autonoma de Santo Domingo
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vargas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vargas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vargas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vargas works at
Dr. Vargas has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vargas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vargas speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Vargas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vargas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vargas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vargas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.