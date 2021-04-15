Dr. Marc Brozovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brozovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Brozovich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Brozovich, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC St. Margaret.
Dr. Brozovich works at
Locations
-
1
University of Pittsburgh Physician9104 Babcock Blvd Ste 4110 Bldg T, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 367-5010
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brozovich?
Would not recommend After being assign to him in hospital, he would not see me for months. I could see his physician assistants. Left abdominal tubes in for 2 months until another surgeon removed. Doesn’t have good bed side manner. He doesn’t build confidence in his patient.
About Dr. Marc Brozovich, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1467623025
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brozovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brozovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brozovich works at
Dr. Brozovich has seen patients for Abdominoplasty and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brozovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brozovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brozovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brozovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brozovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.