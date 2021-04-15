Overview

Dr. Marc Brozovich, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Brozovich works at UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH PHYSICIAN in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominoplasty and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.