Overview of Dr. Marc Comaratta, MD

Dr. Marc Comaratta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Comaratta works at Montana Retina Consultants in Bozeman, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.