Dr. Marc Comaratta, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Comaratta, MD
Dr. Marc Comaratta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Comaratta's Office Locations
Mark R Comaratta MD PC1940 W Dickerson St Ste E-102, Bozeman, MT 59718 Directions (406) 284-2370
Hospital Affiliations
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Woke up on Christmas Day morning with a curtain in my right eye. Went to the local ER to find out I had issues with both retinas. It ended up being a blessing that the only doctor willing to see me that very day was several hours away in Marc Comaratta. Marc was the consummate professional in addressing and repairing my retinal issues. During surgery I woke up (which is very normal) and was comforted by how passionate he was about his surgical skills... it was obvious he was 'in his comfort zone' performing his craft. This was all conveyed to me by how he spoke to his surgical assistants during the process. He radiates confidence in his skills. Bottom line is I trust him and I also place my vision for the future in his most capable hands.
About Dr. Marc Comaratta, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Comaratta has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Comaratta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
