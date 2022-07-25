See All Podiatrists in Bedford, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Marc Delara, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Bedford, TX
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marc Delara, DPM

Dr. Marc Delara, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.

Dr. Delara works at Delara Foot and Ankle Pllc in Bedford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Delara's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Delara Foot and Ankle Pllc
    1604 Hospital Pkwy Ste 309, Bedford, TX 76022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 743-3668
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Heb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and-or Ankle Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Leg Circulation Chevron Icon
Leg Swelling Chevron Icon
Leg Wounds Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 25, 2022
    Dr. DeLara is one of the best doctors I have ever been to. He is honest, professional, competent, really listens to what you say (which unfortunately seens to be rare now). On top of that, his goal is to actually FIX the issue, not to get as much money as possible from his patients.
    Nellie/Noelle — Jul 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Marc Delara, DPM
    About Dr. Marc Delara, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952728305
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Delara, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Delara works at Delara Foot and Ankle Pllc in Bedford, TX. View the full address on Dr. Delara’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Delara. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

