Dr. Marc Delara, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Delara's Office Locations
Delara Foot and Ankle Pllc1604 Hospital Pkwy Ste 309, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 743-3668Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DeLara is one of the best doctors I have ever been to. He is honest, professional, competent, really listens to what you say (which unfortunately seens to be rare now). On top of that, his goal is to actually FIX the issue, not to get as much money as possible from his patients.
About Dr. Marc Delara, DPM
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1952728305
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Delara. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delara.
