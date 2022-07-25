Overview of Dr. Marc Delara, DPM

Dr. Marc Delara, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Delara works at Delara Foot and Ankle Pllc in Bedford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.