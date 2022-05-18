Dr. Marc Dinkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Dinkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marc Dinkin, MD
Dr. Marc Dinkin, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Massa|Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
Dr. Dinkin works at
Dr. Dinkin's Office Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology1305 York Avenue 11th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I feel very lucky to have Dr. Dinkin as my doctor. Caring and brilliant is a great combination. I look at Dr. Dinkin as being Michael Jordan. The best at what he does.
About Dr. Marc Dinkin, MD
- Neuro-Ophthalmology
- English, Hebrew
- 1215953740
Education & Certifications
- Massa|Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
