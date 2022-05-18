Overview of Dr. Marc Dinkin, MD

Dr. Marc Dinkin, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Massa|Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary



Dr. Dinkin works at Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.