Dr. Marc Dinkin, MD

Neuro-Ophthalmology
4.6 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marc Dinkin, MD

Dr. Marc Dinkin, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary

Dr. Dinkin works at Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dinkin's Office Locations

    Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology
    1305 York Avenue 11th Floor, New York, NY 10021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Ultrasound, Eye
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Wada Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Wada Test

Ultrasound, Eye
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Wada Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Chorioretinal Scars
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Corneal Diseases
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Meningitis
Nystagmus
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Tear Duct Disorders
Vertical Heterophoria
Vision Screening
Acrocephalosyndactyly
Adult Strabismus
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Blepharitis
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Dementia
Diagnostic Imaging
Endophthalmitis
Essential Tremor
Eye Drops
Eye Procedure
Eye Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Medication Management
Menstrual Migraine
Neuro-Ophthalmological Disorders
Neuromyelitis Optica
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Optic Neuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pupil Disorders
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Spinal Stenosis
Strabismus
Sympathetic Uveitis
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Special Needs Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marc Dinkin, MD

    • Neuro-Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1215953740
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Dinkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dinkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dinkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dinkin works at Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Dinkin’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

