Dr. Marc Goldberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Goldberg, MD
Dr. Marc Goldberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Ascension St. John Owasso.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Dr. Goldberg's Office Locations
Goldberg Office2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 1010, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 584-4433Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Ascension St. John Owasso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medicare of Oklahoma
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- OSMA Health
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Preferred Community Choice
- Pyramid Life
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saw him for nearly 20 yrs for routine care--refractions and checkups. Also went through cataract surgeries in 2020 and yag laser procedures in 2022. Dr Goldberg was awesome through it all. Clear explanations, listened to my concerns, did fantastic job in surgeries/procedures. History of autoimmune disease that can affect the eyes means I need to have care from ophthalmologist.
About Dr. Marc Goldberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952396186
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Calif Pacific Med Center
- Tucson Hosp
- Duke University School Of Medicine
Dr. Goldberg works at
