Dr. Marc Gottlieb, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Gottlieb, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Locations
Honorhealth7400 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 882-6700Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Banner Good Samaritan Wound Clinic1012 E Willetta St, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-6040Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gottlieb is truly one in a million! He is incredibly talented and is adept at thinking out of the box to find a solution. Words cannot capture how his actions and skillful work changed our lives for the better. We are forever grateful for finding him.
About Dr. Marc Gottlieb, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1275521635
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Usc Med Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Plastic Surgery
