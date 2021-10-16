See All Plastic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Marc Gottlieb, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marc Gottlieb, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.

Dr. Gottlieb works at Scottsdale Healthcare Wound in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Honorhealth
    7400 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 882-6700
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Banner Good Samaritan Wound Clinic
    1012 E Willetta St, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 839-6040
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 16, 2021
    Dr. Gottlieb is truly one in a million! He is incredibly talented and is adept at thinking out of the box to find a solution. Words cannot capture how his actions and skillful work changed our lives for the better. We are forever grateful for finding him.
    Taylor — Oct 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marc Gottlieb, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275521635
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Usc Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

