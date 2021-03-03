Dr. Marc Horowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Horowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marc Horowitz, MD
Dr. Marc Horowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Horowitz's Office Locations
Marc Andrew Horowitz MD PC14 Harwood Ct Ste 209, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 723-5511
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Warm friendly physician, very bright, very kind. Lovely small office with a great staff. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Marc Horowitz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horowitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horowitz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horowitz has seen patients for Glaucoma, Heterophoria and Exophoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Horowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horowitz.
